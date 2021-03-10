Batwoman: "It's Best You Stop Digging" Photos Released

After a brief hiatus last week, The CW's Batwoman is set to return in the very near future, with an episode that promises to profoundly shape many of the characters within the show. To provide fans an indication of exactly where the story goes next, The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "It's Best You Stop Digging", the seventh episode of the show's second season. The photos showcase a surprising amount of flashbacks to Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai), and Ocean (Nathan Owens) on Coryana, something that has already been a pretty interesting mystery across the season thus far.

"In season 2, Alice starts the season with nothing left to lose, so her perspective of Safiyah shifts a little bit," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. "She's less afraid because she's got [Safiyah] in her sights, and what does she have to lose? Her whole plan for killing her sister went down the drain."

"[Safiyah and Alice's] dynamic is amazing, because Alice is [normally] the strongest, most manipulative person in the room. And when she's with Safiyah, she's a little differential to Safiyah," Dries continued. "It's a new dynamic and it's very intriguing to watch."

The photos also appear to showcase a rematch between Alice and Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), the idea of which has already been emotionally charged in the first six episodes.

"She's a person that hurt. She learned all these different martial arts so she can protect herself and her mother, and people that she cares about. And she could do nothing. It's taken right from her, and she could do nothing to save her mother. So I understand the drive. So I will read the script, and I would innately and naturally attack that way," Leslie explained during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "Because if I've been set in that world and that history of being neglected, of my mom being murdered, of her murder going unsolved, and that justice never prevailed, I'm going to have that type of energy and that type of drive every single time I get a chance to avenge her death or save anyone."

"Especially in the beginning part of the season, that's Ryan. She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie continued. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

You can check out the synopsis for "It's Best You Stop Digging" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"CROSSING THE LINE - As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens). Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "It's Best You Stop Digging" will air on March 14th.