Batwoman Recap: Everything You Missed in "Do Not Resuscitate"

✖

From the jump, Season 2 of The CW's Batwoman has been defying expectations in some significant ways. As the series has introduced an entirely new character, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), the narrative has had an opportunity to completely reinterpret the world of Gotham City. Tonight's episode undeniably took that mindset into an entirely new direction, with a storyline that will definitely impact Ryan in the episodes to come.

If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from "Do Not Resuscitate." Obviously, spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Batwoman, "Do Not Resuscitate", below! Only look if you want to know!

***

A doctor records data regarding the people who were cured by the Desert Rose serum -- and is told by her superior to try to find more of the cure by any means necessary. The superior sends one of his patients to do his bidding, including t-boning Jacob and Mary's car and kidnapping them. Mary tells the patient that she doesn't have access to any more of the serum, and that it will kill anyone who receives a second-degree transfusion of it. Mary also comes clean to Jacob about her underground clinic. When Mary reassures that there isn't any more antidote, the patient begins to attack Jacob.

The patient later reveals his origin story -- he was exposed to an experimental treatment with UV, but he still had brain cancer develop in his amygdala soon afterwards. Mary tells Amygdala about the map to Coryana, and sends a coded phone message to Luke and Ryan to call for help.

Ryan fights a series of criminals, even as she starts to feel pain from her Kryptonite injury. She has Angelique take her to the hospital, and Angelique offers to cover every medical procedure she needs.

Sophie later tells Ryan that Angelique is dealing in Snake Bite, and that Ocean might be one of her suppliers. She asks Ryan to help her get information about Ocean, and Ryan only agrees if the Crows agree to stop targeting Angelique.

Ryan offers Angelique a job at The Hold Up, but she doesn't want to take it. Ryan begins to be overwhelmed by the pain she's feeling from the Kryptonite injury, and her doctor reveals that there's radiation in her bloodstream. Ryan goes to the Batcave to research Kryptonite, and continues to hide her injury from Luke. Luke also tells Ryan about his run-in with Alice, and she's upset that he continues to let Alice walk free for the sake of finding Coryana. After receiving the call from Mary, Ryan runs to suit up and save her, but falls over due to the Kryptonite injury. She later admits the circumstances of the injury to Luke, but argues that she kept it secret before because she felt the need to prove herself as Batwoman. Ryan suits up anyway, in part because she can use the map to Coryana to find a cure for her Kryptonite injury.

Ocean tells Alice that he has nothing to do with Kate's disappearance, despite Safiyah thinking as much. Ocean reveals that he'd previously served in Safiyah's army, and Alice suggests that they were both brainwashed and exiled from Coryana after they tried to escape with a Desert Rose. Alice reminds Ocean of their apparent romantic history in her repressed memories. Alice calls Safiyah, who admits to brainwashing her to help her be able to kill Ocean. Ocean and Alice begin to fight, and they trigger memories of the two of them fighting and hooking up on Coryana. Soon, Sophie arrives and gets the map to Coryana from Ocean, and is asked to bring it to Mary and Jacob.

Batwoman shows up and rescues Mary and Jacob, fighting Amygdala. The False Face Society shows up holding Sophie hostage in exchange for the map -- and Batwoman gives it away to save Sophie.

Luke determines that Ryan's Kryptonite injury will be fatal unless she gets the Desert Rose, and Mary determines that they need to do whatever necessary to find Coryana. Jacob decides to shut down Mary's underground clinic.

Sophie bugs Angelique's phone and listens to a conversation between her and Ryan. Angelique reveals that she knows about the tech on her phone, which ends with the pair breaking up.

Alice kills a man and duplicates Ocean's fate onto him, so she can organize a transfer with Safiyah in exchange for Kate.

***

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.