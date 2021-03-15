Batwoman: "Survived Much Worse" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a new preview for "Survived Much Worse", the eighth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to play off of the surprising ending of tonight's episode -- where Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stopped herself from killing Alice (Rachel Skarsten), in part so she could track her down to Coryana. With both the Desert Rose flower (which can help Ryan's ever-escalating Kryptonite injury) and Kate Kane supposedly on the island, there's definitely potential for things to get complicated.

"What happened to Kate? Is she alive? Did she die? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost?" showrunner Caroline Dries said during the DC FanDome virtual convention last year. "These are all huge mysteries that push us in deep into the season, and all of our characters are going to have different perspectives on that. Different conspiracy theories, different points of view, and it will create a lot of drama, tension, mystery, and intrigue. It will be shocking and awesome and amazing."

"It 100% is going to affect Ryan's system," Leslie said of the Kryptonite injury during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "But you also have to remember, she's a very strong and proud woman. Her entire focus right now is to prove that she can be Batwoman, so she's not going to admit the fact that she's going through something. And that's really going to be a huge issue because she needs help, and she just won't admit it. She doesn't want to admit it, because she doesn't want to feel like she's less than. She's been compared to Kate Kane so much, that she just wants to show that she's strong and she deserves to be able to wear this suit and save the world."

You can check out the synopsis for "Survived Much Worse" below!

"A SURPRISE AT EVERY TURN – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Survived Much Worse" will air on March 21st.