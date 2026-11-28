Marvel and DC Comics have an intense rivalry with both constantly fighting for the top spot as the comic book industry’s dominant player with the biggest superhero stars. Fans are constantly debating which superheroes from the two companies would win in a fight. So, whenever Marvel and DC do have a crossover every few decades, they’re sure to give the fans exactly what they’re hoping for: epic battles between some of the most iconic superheroes in fiction. When these battles do occur, Marvel superheroes frequently emerge victorious over their DC rivals through a mixture of strength, smarts, and special abilities.

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Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no question about which of the two companies has become a bigger focus of pop culture. And these are the instances in comics where Marvel heroes defeated some of DC Comics’ most iconic superheroes.

5) Silver Surfer vs. Green Lantern

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The biggest crossover event between Marvel and DC Comics occurred with the Marvel Versus DC miniseries. In this story, the Spectre and the Living Tribunal pit the heroes of both worlds against each other, with the fate of their universes hanging in the balance. One match was between the cosmic hero Silver Surfer and Kyle Rayner, Green Lantern, in Marvel Versus DC #3. Having already shared a crossover where they teamed up to defeat Parallax and Thanos, the two heroes are especially against fighting each other. Still, to save their universes, Silver Surfer and Green Lantern reluctantly go head-to-head in this forced battle. Green Lantern unleashes the full power of his ring, creating all manner of destructive constructs. The only problem is that they have no effect because they’re all made of energy, which Silver Surfer can easily manipulate. In a blinding flash of light, Silver Surfer defeats Green Lantern, but having been manipulated into this unwanted fight, his victory brings no satisfaction.

4) Thor vs. Captain Marvel

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In Marvel Versus DC #2, the two companies’ thunder-empowered deities go head-to-head in a clash of mythical proportions. Like Silver Surfer and Green Lantern, neither Thor nor Captain Marvel wants to fight, but they know they have no choice. After praying to their gods and exchanging pleasantries, Thor and Captain Marvel start duking it out. Since both have divine strength, neither seems to have a clear advantage at first. However, the tables eventually turn when Thor drops a Ferris Wheel on top of Captain Marvel. To get out from the wreckage, Captain Marvel yells “Shazam” and reverts to his Billy Batson form. But that decision cost the Mighty Mortal the match. For when Billy yells “Shazam” again and calls down the magic lightning bolt to turn back into Captain Marvel, Thor intercepts it. As the God of Thunder, Thor uses Mjolnir to absorb the power of Captain Marvel’s enchanted lightning bolt, leaving Billy powerless. Thor victory came from the fact that he’s truly a god.

3) Spider-Man vs. Superboy

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The fight between Spider-Man and Superman was the very first crossover between Marvel and DC Comics. In Marvel Versus DC #3, it was a battle of their cloned successors: Ben Reilly Spider-Man and Kon-El, aka Superboy. As expected, Superboy is millions of times stronger and faster than Spider-Man thanks to his half-Kryptonian physiology. Spider-Man was fully aware of Superboy’s superiority and decided to use Superboy’s own strength against him. Spider-Man goaded Superboy and threw a punch, but the Wall-Crawler jumped out of the way. This caused Superboy to bust open a water tower and get soaked accidentally. While this obviously didn’t hurt Superboy, what did work was Spider-Man then covering the hero’s eyes with webs. Flying blindly, Superboy accidentally crashed head-first into a high-voltage box, electrocuting him into unconsciousness. Normally, no version of Spider-Man would stand a chance against a Kryptonian, and Ben only won through quick thinking and luck.

2) Wolverine vs. Lobo

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Wolverine and Lobo are the most iconic anti-heroes in Marvel and DC Comics, so of course their battle was a good-old-fashioned bar brawl. Their clash occurred in Marvel Versus DC #3, and honestly the match-up seems incredibly one-sided. Wolverine might be able to tangle with the Hulk, but Lobo regularly battles Superman, can regenerate from a single drop of blood, and can tow around a star. Yet when the Main Man digs his hook into Wolverine’s chest, the X-Man yanks it out, tackles Lobo to the ground, and unsheathes his claws. Perhaps because the writers realized how unbelievably improbable it was that Wolverine could walk out the victor, the climax of his duel with Lobo happens entirely off panel. All we know is that Wolverine got up and smoked Lobo’s cigar in victory. Almost all the battles in the Marvel Versus DC series were decided by fan votes, so Wolverine’s victory was a statement that he’s leagues more popular than Lobo.

1) Storm vs. Wonder Woman

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Wonder Woman might be a member of DC’s Trinity and one of the most skilled and powerful heroes in her universe, but even she couldn’t match Storm’s might. When the two heroes first meet in Marvel Versus DC #3, Storm seems to be at a significant disadvantage because Wonder Woman picked up Mjolnir and was found worthy of its power. However, in typical Wonder Woman fashion, she abandons the hammer because she feels it would be dishonorable to fight Storm with such a massive power-up. Initially, Wonder Woman is confident she’ll win, as her centuries of combat experience lets her catch Storm off guard. But this advantage doesn’t last long, as Storm unleashes the full wrath of Mother Nature, firing powerful lightning bolts at the Princess of Themyscira. Despite Wonder Woman’s best efforts, Storm’s attacks prove too much, and Wonder Woman falls unconscious. Storm has always been one of the most powerful mutants in the universe, and this victory proved her might.

What Marvel vs. DC fight do you want to see in the future? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!