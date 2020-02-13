Batwoman “Take Your Choice” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Take Your Choice,” the February 16 episode of Batwoman. The episode will see things get very complicated for pretty much everyone in Kate Kane’s life as it is poised to deal with one of the most stunning surprises to come out of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. That surprise? An alternative Earth’s Beth Kane ended up on Earth-Prime where the “original” Alice also exists. And as was teased in Batwoman‘s midseason premiere, that situation is causing some major actual pain for both Beth and Alice, and hints that maybe only one can remain.

While it’s unclear exactly how things will play out, the fact that it’s being explored in Batwoman‘s grounded world is all the more exciting.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed in an interview last year. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

On top of that, there’s the matter of Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) still being behind bars for the murder of his wife — an act he was framed for by Alice (Rachel Skarsten). It’s a complicated situation that isn’t likely to get any easier for anyone involved. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

TWO’S A CROWD – As Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headaches. A visitor delivers some good news to Jacob (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Supergirl on The CW. “Take Your Choice” will debut on February 16.

