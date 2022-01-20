Batwoman: “Toxic” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Toxic”, the tenth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The trailer hints at a newfound alliance between Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) and Mary Hamilton / Poison Mary (Nicole Kang), who met in person and joined forces at the tail end of this week’s episode. If the preview is any indication, that is about to pose a major threat for Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the rest of the Bat Team.

Regan’s Poison Ivy was initially described as former botany student at Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I based everything on [the] idea that plants are better than people, and that was it,” Regan said of Poison Ivy in a recent interview with TVLine. “I was really drawn to her mission. I was drawn to this metamorphosis that she’s gone through – her extreme commitment to that mission, how radicalized she is, how passionate she is.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Toxic” below!

“THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands, Mary’s (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan and Victoria Cartagena and guest starring Bridget Regan. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Toxic” will air on January 26th.