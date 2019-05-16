First Batwoman Trailer Released

It’s an exciting time for The CW‘s Arrowverse. Not only is Arrow coming to an end in Season 8 and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” finally happening after being teased for years on The Flash, but it was announced earlier this month that Batwoman had been ordered to series. Now, we’re getting our best look yet at the newest addition to the Arrowverse thanks to the first full trailer for Batwoman.

The CW released the first trailer for Batwoman today during its annual television upfronts presentation, giving fans their best look yet at not only the fan-favorite Batwoman character, but at Ruby Rose in the iconic role. You can check it out above.

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.” the series’ official synopsis reads.

The first lesbian superhero to star in her own series, Batwoman was first introduced during December’s “Elseworlds” crossover series and has long been considered a lock to earn a full series order, especially after positive reception of Ruby Rose’s take on the hero.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said before the Arrowverse crossover went live. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

Batwoman is set to premiere on The CW this fall. The series will take the Sundays at 8 p.m. ET slot currently held by Supergirl, with Supergirl moving to the 9 p.m. ET slot immediately following.

