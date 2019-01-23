‘Batwoman’ Casting Breakdowns Hint at Renee Montoya, Batwing, Flamebird, and More

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman has yet to make her television debut, but it sounds like The CW could be looking for quite an array of characters to join her in her solo series.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered several casting descriptions for the Batwoman pilot, which is poised to begin filming sometime next spring. The casting descriptions hint at a slew of characters appearing alongside Rose’s Kate Kane, ranging from allies to potential foes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, who could we end up seeing join the ranks of the potential Batwoman series? Read on to find out.

“Joseph”

The first description, which you can check out below, is for “Joseph”.

“A Caucasian male in his late 40s to mid-50s. “Joseph” is described as a former high ranking military Colonel, who instead of grieving the terrible loss of his wife and one of his daughters, formed his own army in order to make sure no one else has to ever go through the tragedy he had to experience. “Joseph” also leads a private security and logistics firm in Gotham City, called “The Crows.” He is both extremely tough, political as well as emotionless, but has one weakness in his life that makes him soften up…and that is his other daughter who he constantly tries to push away.”

This one certainly seems to be a nod to Kate’s father, Colonel Jacob Kane. In the comics, Jake essentially serves as the “guy in the chair” for Kate’s crusade as Batwoman, providing her updates and advice when she goes out to fight crime. With that in mind, it would be interesting to see if Jacob fills a similar role in the Batwoman TV show, or if he mainly exists as a cause of drama for Kate.

“Alexa”

The next description is for “Alexa”, who would be a 27-year-old Caucasian woman.

“Batwoman’s greatest enemy, basically her own personal Joker. “Alexa” is a woman who has experienced a tremendous amount of trauma in her more sensitive years. That has in turn caused “Alexa” to divorce herself from reality by living in a fantastical world where she is the star. Attached to Victorian attire, “Alexa” is a charming lunatic who manages to go from being psychotic to caring easily, which is why her unreliable behavior is a dangerous weapon in itself.”

It certainly sounds like “Alexa” is code for Elizabeth “Alice” Kane, who serves as a major villain for Kate in the comics. The notion that Alexa is divorced from reality and “attached to Victorian attire” certainly brings home that possibility.

As ComicBook.com theorized earlier this year, Alice could absolutely serve as an early big bad for Kate, and maybe an eventual ally a la Arrow‘s Malcolm Merlyn.

“Sloane”

The third description is for “Sloane”, a Latina actress in her late 20s/early 30s.

“Brought up in a tight-knit family, “Sloane” is both feisty, charming and has incredible fighting abilities, with soldier experiences, as she is one of the best agents for the Crows and always goes by the book. But “Sloane” is hiding a deep secret from her husband which is that once upon a time, she was in love with Kate Kane.”

This description seems to hint at Renee Montoya, a fan-favorite Gotham PD officer and love interest of Kate’s, who eventually goes on to become The Question in the comics.

To an extent, the fact that Renee might appear on Batwoman both is and isn’t surprising. Rosie Perez is set to play an older version of Renee on the big screen in Birds of Prey, which led some to believe that she wouldn’t appear on the TV side. But then again, Maggie Sawyer, Kate’s other main love interest in the comics, was already brought to life on Supergirl, so it makes sense for Renee to be involved.

“Landon”

The next description is for “Landon”, an African-American male in his early 20s who is “devoted” to Batman.

“”Landon” comes from an imperative legacy that has serviced the Caped Crusader with engineered gadgets. With Wayne Enterprises now abandoned, “Landon” is the one keeping it secure. While he is brilliant with tech, his social skills aren’t exactly the strongest as he goes out of his way to not make friends, after being betrayed by Gotham’s bureaucracy. With the Dark Knight missing, “Landon” soon begins to understand Gotham City’s demand for a new hero.”

“Landon” certainly sounds like Luke Fox, a New 52 character who eventually went on to become Batwing. As the son of Lucius Fox (a character we also suspected would appear on Batwoman), Luke would certainly have an interesting tie to the Batman lore, without the caped crusader needing to make an appearance. It also would be interesting to see what role Luke would have within Batwoman, and whether he would just be Kate’s technical support or embody his superhero counterpart.

“Meredith”

Another description calls for “Meredith”, a woman in her early 20s. While the role is open to any ethnicity, the description mentions a preference to Asian or Latin actresses.

“She is described as carrying a lovely and heavy demeanor, which makes it easy to view her as an airheaded amateur. Although she is considered talky, she is deeply compassionate toward those the city has forgotten, with her compassion only surpassed by her own intelligence. Like Kate Kane, “Meredith” will have a secret life of her own in Gotham City.”

“Meredith” sounds a lot like Bette Kane/Flamebird, who is Kate’s cousin in the comics. In the comics, Bette is an overachieving tennis star, who adopts the mantle of Flamebird as a way to meet Dick Grayson/Robin. While Bette’s attempts at connecting with the sidekick are unrequited, she eventually realizes that she has a knack and a love for superheroics, partnering up with Kate quite a bit.

As we theorized earlier this year, it would be interesting to see Flamebird make her way onto Batwoman, as a way to showcase the different kinds of superheroes in Gotham City while also highlighting Kate’s family tree. While a character with that same mantle is expected to appear on the second season of Krypton, it’s safe to assume that Batwoman would tread its own ground.

“Charlotte”

The final casting description calls for “Charlotte”, a woman in her late 40s to mid-50s who is Meredith’s mother.

“”Charlotte”, a knowledgeable, fashionable, and motivated woman, comes from wealth built from an empire of dealing arms, but she uses this money with the intent on making Gotham a more secure and safe place due to the aid of her husband’s paramilitary business. Despite the fact that it is damaging “Charlotte’s” relationship with her daughter, she continues to pull the strings of Gotham City’s elite.”

Assuming that “Meredith” is a stand-in for Flamebird, Charlotte would be an entirely original character, as her official name hasn’t popped up in the comics. The fact that she’s a bit of an antagonistic force to Flamebird’s crusade is interesting, and could hint at a foe for both Bette and Kate as the season goes along.

Slide 7

Which character are you most excited to see potentially appear in Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Batwoman will make her debut during the three-night “Elseworlds” event, which will begin with The Flash on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s Supergirl.