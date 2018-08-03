‘Batwoman’ TV Series Could Start Filming This Spring

It looks like Batwoman’s trek to The CW could be happening pretty quickly.

According to a new report from Geeks WorldWide, the pilot for the upcoming Batwoman solo series is aiming to film sometime in the spring of next year. A production location is currently unknown, but some are already assuming that Vancouver or Toronto could be likely candidates.

Considering what we already know about Batwoman‘s live-action debut, this projected start date makes a lot of sense. We know that casting for the character is currently in its early stages, with The CW seeking an out lesbian actress of any ethnicity to play the title character, with goal of her debuting as part of this year’s Arrowverse crossover.

While it’s unclear exactly when the role will be cast, the notion that Kate’s solo series could be a reality in less than a year is probably exciting to a lot of fans.

A recent casting description for Batwoman can be found below.

“Kate is fully aware of how bad-ass she is whenever she enters a room, even though she prefers to put a smile on your face. Young Ms. Kane is physically and intellectually confident while being a woman who is proud to be openly gay. However, Kate still deals with her inner demons that go back to her history with her dad. Their relationship is quite complicated as she struggles to get praise from him. She once aspired to have a successful military career, but those dreams sadly came to an end as she was kicked out of West Point once she came out of the closet. But that didn’t stop her from becoming the crime-fighting vigilante known as Batwoman. Striking fear into the criminals she fights, Kate is someone who must also fight the complications of living a double life, both as a citizen and hero of Gotham. While she has her shield up when fighting criminals, she lets herself be vulnerable when dating women.”

