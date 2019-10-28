Batwoman Name-Drops Killer Croc in “Who Are You?”

Batwoman‘s first season continues to unfold on The CW and as it does, the Arrowverse’s roster of characters either seen in action or mentioned gets even longer. The second episode of the series name-dropped Robin while last week’s “Down Down Down” introduced Tommy Elliot, the character who in comics ends up becoming the Batman villain Hush. Tonight’s episode also sees the arrival of Magpie, but it also has a reference to another Batman villain: Killer Crock.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Batwoman, “Who Are You?”, below.

Tonight’s episode kicks off with Magpie stealing yet another precious piece of jewelry in Gotham. While security does show up to attempt to stop her, she gets away and Batwoman is nowhere to be seen. The absence of Batwoman in stopping Magpie gets a bit of media attention, especially from Vesper Fairchild who asks where the newly-minted heroine is on her radio show. She suggests at one point that perhaps Batwoman is getting over a breakup. Kate, in bed with her new girlfriend Reagan, turns off the broadcast and rolls over. Reagan suggests that she had heard that Batwoman is “doing” Batman and Kate, perhaps a little uneasily, jokingly asks her if she heard that rumor from Killer Croc.

For those unfamiliar, Killer Croc first appeared in Detective Comics #523 in 1983. Real name Waylon Jones, he was a sideshow wrestler who, thanks to a rare genetic condition that gives him a crocodile like appearance, turned into dangerous criminal in Gotham City. The character has appeared in several major storylines, including Hush. Most recently, he’s appeared as a member of the Suicide Squad on a recurring basis. He’s also a romantic interest for June Moon/Enchantress.

While it’s not clear if Killer Croc will ever make a substantial appearance on Batwoman or any other Arrowverse show for that matter—though with King Shark and Gorilla Grodd having both appeared on The Flash, we’re all for a full-on Killer Croc appearance—but tonight’s name drop does line up with what showrunner has previously said about Batwoman not repeating villains from other pockets of the Arrowverse.

“We are not going to repeat villains from the Arrowverse; we’re using a whole new chapter of villains and heroes,” Caroline Dries said during Batwoman‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

