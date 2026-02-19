New Toy Story 5 Trailer Reveals Woody’s Return (& Confirms 3 Recast Characters)

Ahead of its release in June, Pixar has shared the new trailer for Toy Story 5, bringing Buzz Lightyear and Woody back for their latest existential crisis. This time out, the pair are in conflict with that most nefarious of villains – modern technology – as an iPad threatens their hold on childrens’ attention.

The latest Toy Story 5 trailer was expected for Super Bowl LX, ahead of the film’s June 19, 2026 release, but Disney waited a couple of weeks to finally drop the trailer. As expected, the trailer sees the marriage of Forky and Karen Beverly, but qualifies that it’s one of Bonnie’s role-playing games. It also introduces the new Lilypad villain (voiced by Greta Lee), as the toys reckon with their own extinction (again), and reveals three recast characters. You can watch it below:

Toy Story 5 Reveals New Actors Behind Mr. Potato Head & More

The Toy Story franchise has been running for so long now that we’ve lost some of the talents behind some of the lead characters. After the death of Don Rickles, Jeff Bergman comes into Toy Story 5 as Mr. Potato Head, and Anna Vocino inherits the role of Mrs. Potato Head from Estelle Harris. Additionally, Timothy Dalton is not returning for the sequel as Thespian hedgehog Mr. Pricklepants, as he gives way to British actor John Hopkins.

Alongside the replacement voice actors, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack all return voice as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, while John Ratzenberger is back as Hamm, along with Wallace Shawn as Rex, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom. There’s newcomers too, as Craig Robinson plays Atlas, “a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy” The Bear‘s Matty Matheson as “the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.”

The technology-focused story is, sadly, perfect for 2026, given the current conversations around progressive technologies and the impact on real people’s lives. Previously, the franchise has focused on the doom-inspiring concept of mortality and redundancy, and now we’re getting the equally cheerful concept of humanity being replaced or displaced by technology. A nice family treat to look forward to when Toy Story 5 hits cinemas on June 19, 2026.

