7 Classic Anime Crunchyroll Removed

The streaming age has been a boon for anime fans worldwide, allowing animation enthusiasts to check out series and movies that might have otherwise never arrived on their screens. However, while this has been an advantage for many, sometimes some major series can slip between the cracks and vanish from the digital era. While Crunchyroll is routinely thought of as one of the premier spots to check out anime via streaming, some big shows have disappeared from its roster, and in doing so, might no longer be able to be watched anywhere. Unfortunately, there are quite a few that fit the bill when it comes to this list that you can check out below.

7.) Claymore

Courtesy of Shueisha

Claymore first arrived as an anime in 2007, but thanks to licensing issues, the dark fantasy series has disappeared from Crunchyroll’s roster. The anime adaptation has an intriguing story and some brutal battles, though what makes this all the more surprising is the production house responsible for bringing it to life. Studio Madhouse, which anime fans might know best for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Hunter x Hunter, brought this series to life, though this fact didn’t save Claymore from limbo. If this is your first time hearing of the series, here’s the official description of the brutal anime tale: “A half-human, half Yoma monster sets out to attain justice against the evil full-breed Yomas, hideous fiends who feed ruthlessly on humanity.”

6.) Food Wars Seasons 1 And 2

J.C. Staff

While Food Wars and Food Wars: The Second Plate can currently be streamed on Hulu, it was worth mentioning here on this list considering the bizarre history that the series has had. Currently, Crunchyroll only houses the last three seasons, while the first two branched out to the Disney-owned platform. For some time, however, it was nearly impossible to watch the entirety of the anime adaptation in full, until recent years changed things. If you want to learn more about the series, here’s how Hulu explains the story of Souma and his culinary exploits: “Souma is a teenage chef who is always looking for the perfect flavors and combinations in his art, the art of cooking. So when his father suddenly closes down the family diner, his hopes of someday owning fade away. But his dad has bigger plans for him, enrolling him in a cut throat culinary school so Souma can prove his worth. Will he make the cut, or will his pot boil over? Find out in Food Wars!”

5.) Death Parade

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Another entry from Studio Madhouse, Death Parade was removed from Crunchyroll last year and has yet to make a return on any other streaming service. While the series isn’t quite as heavy in the action department as Claymore, the anime adaptation presents some interesting stories with its unique premise. Focusing on a bar that gives its patrons the chance to return to the land of the living, the 2015 anime was never based on a light novel series and/or manga, making it that much harder to experience its story these days.

4.) 91 Days

Shuka

Much like Death Parade, 91 Days had no source material in presenting its original series to the airwaves, aka no story was made via a manga and/or light novel series. Rather than focusing on supernatural shenanigans and/or world-ending conflicts, this anime from Studio Shuka instead focused on a unique time in anime history. During the age of prohibition, the mafia is in charge of various parts of society, with the main character Avilio searching for revenge. Infiltrating a mob family, the twelve-episode series and its protagonist have earned their place in the anime world, and it is deserving of returning to the streaming world.

3.) Noragami

studio bones

Noragami was not made by Studio Madhouse like Death Parade and Claymore, but the anime adaptation was forged by another mover and shaker in the anime world. Studio Bones, who fans might know best for creating My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist, was responsible for bringing to life this story of the gods. The show itself isn’t quite considered an isekai, but it certainly has a similar premise to one as protagonist Hiyori Iki finds herself dying thanks to a car accident, slipping between different realities. In 2024, the anime adaptation celebrated its tenth anniversary, causing many anime fans to wonder if it would be making a comeback, but alas, the franchise remains missing in action.

2.) Baccano

brains base

Taking a page from the Elric Brothers, Baccano is an anime that also focuses on alchemy, albeit with far more demons, taking place in wildly different timelines. While it might not seem surprising that the lesser-known anime has been lost from Crunchyroll’s servers, the number of manga that have been created as a part of this franchise might surprise anime fans. With so much material that has yet to be adapted into an anime series, we’re crossing our fingers that Baccano’s original anime will return to a streaming service and the franchise will have new projects in the future.

1.) Darker Than Black

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Much like Noragami, Darker Than Black was forged thanks to Studio Bones, though this tale is far different from its predecessor earlier on the list. Focusing on covert agents known as “Contractors,” the anime adaptation got its start in 2007 with a full season of twenty-five episodes. It would then receive a sequel series in 2009, thanks to Darker Than Black: Gemini of Meteor, further expanding on its world. With the series also receiving a spin-off anime in 2010 of four episodes in Darker Than Black: Gaiden, the franchise is deserving of returning to the airwaves thanks to its unique storytelling style.

