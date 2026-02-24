2 Years Later, Apple’s Sci-Fi Masterpiece Returns With Official Trailer for New Season (& It Releases Soon)

Apple TV’s epic run in the realm of sci-fi has put nearly every other streaming service to shame. Fresh off the success of Pluribus, the hit sci-fi series from Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan that has become their biggest show ever, and with fans desperately waiting for new seasons of Severance and Dark Matter, they’ve cemented their place as the premiere destination for the genre. Now, the flagship sci-fi show from the streamer has finally confirmed its return, with For All Mankind revealing the first real footage from its upcoming fifth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, it was confirmed that the new season of For All Mankind will premiere at the end of March, but now Apple TV has rolled out the full trailer for the new episodes, offering a real look at what fans can expect from the plot.

As expected from the time-jump forward in the Season 4 finale, the new episodes will pick up in the year 2012 with the alternate-history series showing us a world that’s nearly caught up with our own and one where the people of Mars have become a political pawn back on Earth. Check out the footage below and prepare for a revolution on the red planet when For All Mankind Season 5 premieres on March 27.

For All Mankind Season 5 Trailer Introduces a New Generation

As noted, For All Mankind is an alternate-history series, one that explores the possibilities of one simple change to our own reality: what if the Soviet Union landed on the moon before the United States? The question has led to major deviations in the drama from our own world, not only making it a fascinating show for fans of science fiction but also for fans of history itself. Season 1 of the series began in 1969, progressing forward with each new batch of episodes, with the upcoming Season 5 now set just fourteen years behind us in 2012.

The new batch of episodes will pick up nine years after the bulk of Season 4, showcasing not only how Happy Valley on Mars has become a thriving colony with thousands of residents but how the political climate on Earth is being tested by the population of the other planet. For All Mankind Season 5 will once again star Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, but also welcome in a slew of new faces, including Mireille Enos (The Killing, Hanna), Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland), Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms) and Ines Asserson (Royalteen)

Given the success of For All Mankind as one of Apple TV’s biggest shows, it seems likely that the series could continue even beyond the upcoming fifth season. Though many streaming shows usually find that number to be their endpoint, the team behind For All Mankind has been open about having even more ideas for stories. On top of that, Apple TV already has a spinoff series in the works with Star City. As a result, they’ve already got their own wholly original sci-fi franchise on their hands, so genre fans should continue to stay excited.