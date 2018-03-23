8 Best Aquaman Villains Ever

In the newest issue of Aquaman this week, we learned more about the history of Atlantis‘ current tyrannical ruler Corum Rath. He is a foe that has been built up from the very start of the DC Comics Rebirth initiative, and it’s paying off in a big way right now. Rath and Aquaman are leading their own armies to battle over the fate of Atlantis and its people. After only two years Rath has been shaped into one of the most potent Aquaman villains around. That got us thinking about who are the best Aquaman villains ever.

Arthur Curry doesn’t have as diverse or long-ranging a rogues gallery as some of his peers like Batman or The Flash, but his greatest foes certainly pack a punch. They’re the individuals (or groups) who will make the upcoming Aquaman film franchise great and keep the comics interesting. We’ve narrowed down the list to antagonists and determined what makes them work in comics and could possibly make them great on film. Click ahead to find out who the eight best Aquaman villains ever are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Manta

Created by Bob Haney and Nick Cardy

First Appearance: Aquaman (vol. 1) #35

Every great hero has an arch-nemesis, and there’s no debating that Aquaman’s is Black Manta. The villain has gone through many iterations since his debut in 1967, but his most consistent quality has remained: an absolute hatred of Aquaman. Typically a human with a grudge against Aquaman or the Atlantean people, Black Manta is consumed by his vendetta. Even his goals as an exploiter of the ocean or thief come a distant second to destroying his arch-nemesis and it has led to some tragic occasions like the death of Aquaman’s son. Combine that incredible hatred with an iconic costume that has barely changed since its debut and you have a classic supervillain. Black Manta is simply one of the best in all of DC Comics.

Ocean Master

Created by Bob Haney and Nick Cardy

First Appearance: Aquaman (vol. 1) #29

Ocean Master, a.k.a. Orm Marius, is another classic Aquaman foe who has gone through many revised origins. The most important element to stick through them all though is that he is Aquaman’s half-brother. That relationship makes their rivalry all the more painful as Orm is driven to seize a crown that Arthur never really wanted. At his best, Ocean Master is a tragic villain who believes his cause is righteous, but can’t see through his own madness and folly. It’s a potent setup for any origin story about Atlantis in comics or film.

King Shark

Created by Karl Kesel

First Appearance: Superboy (vol. 4) #0

Mutant or son of a shark god? King Shark is yet another foe whose origins vary greatly across the years. However, his role in DC Comics is clear. He is an outsider who must coexist with people who fear and reject him. Driven by animal instincts, even King Shark’s intelligence cannot stop his need to feed. That often places him at odds with both people above land and beneath the sea leading him into conflict with Aquaman. The two make a strange mirror of one another as they come from similar origins, but with very different outcomes. Aquaman can sympathize with this other king, even if he can’t help him.

Atlan, The Dead King

Created by Peter David and Esteban Maroto

First Appearance: Aquaman (vol. 7) #17

Atlan is an ancient ruler of Atlantis who represents all of the worst elements of Atlantean culture. He is racist, elitist, and petty. These traits ultimately led to his overthrow and the destruction of his family. However, Atlan was able to hold onto life and seek the throne again centuries later when it was held by Aquaman. This rivalry helps to reveal why Aquaman is a great leader as well as a great hero. It also shows the cultural roots he must fight against in order to be a good king and restore Atlantis’ peaceful place in the world.

The Trench

Created by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis

First Appearance: Aquaman (vol. 7) #1

The Trench were initially introduced as a mysterious race of deep sea monsters before their ancient origins as an offshoot of Atlantean society were revealed. Even with this connection, they are no less terrifying as they continue to consume flesh and act as a destructive collective. This group of foes reshapes the dynamic of Aquaman’s narrative into a horror story. Rather than having a force that reflects Arthur Curry in some way, The Trench is entirely alien. That offers a great twist for a superhero film or comics where most rely on a single supervillain.

Corum Rath

Created by Dan Abnett and Brad Walker

First Appearance: Aquaman: Rebirth #1

Corum Rath began his career as a xenophobic terrorist opposed to any plans that might bring peace between the surface world and Atlantis. He has since risen to the role of king, seizing power from Aquaman and using magic to isolate the entire city. Rath has been the most significant foe of the Rebirth era and has made Aquaman one of the must-read titles. As a rebel and leader, he forms a dark mirror to the hero and would make for a great antagonist in any film adaptation.

Siren

Created by Nick Cardy

First Appearance: Aquaman (vol. 1) #22

Siren isn’t an opposite to Aquaman, but his true love Mera. Siren is Mera’s identical twin sister, but that’s all the resemblance they bear. She was banished for various crimes long before her introduction in comics and has only meant trouble every time she returns. Her familiarity with Atlantis, Mera, and the royal family make her a valuable ally to all of Aquaman’s other foes. She has also infiltrated Aquaman’s inner circle before by impersonating Mera, a truly terrifying possibility for any future stories as well.

Fisherman

Created by Henry Boltinoff and Nick Cardy

First Appearance: Aquaman (vol. 1) #21

One of Aquaman’s oldest foes, the Fisherman may have a silly name, but he has posed a great threat over the years. Perhaps the scariest element of the Fisherman is that he has no true identity. The man beneath the hood has never been revealed, and this was explained as the effect of the hood being an alien lifeform in 2007. Whatever his true motive, the Fisherman is deadly with a blade and should not be underestimated.