‘Birds of Prey’: Every Single Character Revealed in First Teaser

DC’s live-action Birds of Prey have officially assembled.

An official teaser for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been released, now that the film has officially begun production in Los Angeles. In the short clip, each one of the main characters got at least one short moment in the spotlight.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces, as they try to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” the film’s screenwriter, Christina Hodson, told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

You can checkout each of the new characters below!

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Ewan McGregor as Black Mask

Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress

Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz

Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya

Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain