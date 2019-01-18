Margot Robbie May Have Begun Training for ‘Birds of Prey’

It looks like Margot Robbie is officially getting ready to play Harley Quinn once again.

Two new photos of Robbie have made their way online, which show her exercising on a pair of roller skates while in a gym. With Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) set to begin filming sometime this month, and Harley occasionally wearing roller skates in the comics, some have begun to theorize that she’s training specifically for that role.

Margot Robbie was spotted training for her role as Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey’ today! pic.twitter.com/Yc7iXrbil9 — best of margot (@bestofmargot) January 13, 2019

Harley is most often associated with roller skates in her New 52 iteration, when she wore a roller derby-inspired costume. It’s unclear at this point if Robbie’s Harley will wear a similar sort of get-up (or if she’ll even have roller skates in the film), although the actress has hinted that she’ll have a new costume for the film.

“Yes, she’ll have new looks,” Robbie said in July of last year. “There will be new Halloween costumes out there, one day.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley joining forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the DC Comics villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The cast also includes Chris Messina, Ali Wong, and Robert Catrini.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Dead Pigs‘ Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” Hodson said in an interview last month. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.