‘Birds of Prey’ Official Movie Logo Revealed

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has wrapped production. The photo shared online to celebrate the wrap also offers fans their first look at the film’s official logo. Star Margot Robbie shared the photo to the Instagram account of her production banner, Lucky Chap. The photo was taken from behind Robbie while she sat, still in costume as Harley Quinn, on her set chair. The Birds of Prey logo, which uses weapon silhouettes to create several of the letters, adorns the back of the seat. You can take a look at the photo and the new movie logo for yourself below.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sees Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie will also introduce to the DC Extended Universe Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively.

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie. Christina Hodson wrote the script.

Hodson has previously explained the appeal of these characters. “I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said of the character. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer. She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020.

Shazam! is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

