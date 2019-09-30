New Birds of Prey Poster Might Tease the Gotham City Sirens

DC fans got a pleasant surprise on Monday, with the announcement that the first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be arriving on Tuesday, October 1st. Accompanying that announcement was a series of teaser posters featuring Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn — and one might feature an Easter egg for a key part of Harley’s mythology. Shortly after the posters were released, Twitter user @marywarvel pointed out that the outline of a woman has been added to the top of one of Harley’s arm tattoos, changing it from a “J” symbol (for Joker) to a mermaid. Some have interpreted the new tattoo to be a reference to the Gotham City Sirens, the alliance that Harley forms with Poison Ivy and Catwoman in the comics.

wait she turned that J into… a siren! pic.twitter.com/Cp2vilPaWk — igor (@marywarvel) September 30, 2019

Previous set photos for Birds of Prey revealed that Harley was going to some pretty creative lengths to edit her tattoos, following her recent break-up with the Joker (Jared Leto). This included changing her “Puddin” tattoos to “pudding cups”, or simply crossing out her ex’s name on certain tattoos. Still, this Sirens-esque Easter egg is one of the most subtle hints yet to Harley’s relationship with Poison Ivy and Catwoman, something that fans have been hoping to see on the big screen for quite some time.

“If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” Robbie said in an interview late last year. “I’ve been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley teaming up with some of DC’s most beloved female characters, including Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). With rumors indicating that a “Birds vs. Sirens” trilogy could be in the cards, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Harley’s comic-accurate teammates.

