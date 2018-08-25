‘Birds Of Prey’ Audition Tape Hints At Renee Montoya, Black Mask And More

With Birds of Prey gearing up to reportedly begin production in a few short months, it was but a matter of time before additional casting news was released. While it’s far from an official announcement from Warner Brothers or any of the producers behind Birds of Prey, casting videos that recently surfaced online might hint at a few of the characters appearing in the upcoming flick.

Unearthed by Omega Underground, a pair of audition tapes show actor Jeanine Serralles auditioning for a role that appears to that of someone involved in law enforcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Inside Llweyn Davis alum can be seen in the first video discussing a crime scene, even dropping a potential Huntress Easter egg, mentioning that one of the corpses she’s examining had an arrow sticking out of its neck.

Although the audition tapes say the name of the role is a character named Lopez, it’s key to remember these audition tapes typically use code names in the casting process. Because of this, Omega Underground hints that Serralles could, in fact, be auditioning for the role of Renee Montoyta, a DC comics detective.

In the second video, Serralles name drops a Cecil Rockus, which OU hints is the codename for Roman Sionis/Black Mask, a character The Wrap had previously reported as to being the movie’s big bad.

Birds of Prey star and produce Margot Robbie previously discussed her process pitching the movie to Warner Brothers.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. Production for the movie is rumored to begin January 2019 in Los Angeles.