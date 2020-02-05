Birds of Prey Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The DC Movie universe takes another step forward with the release of Birds of Prey this week. While the film has been somewhat plagued by rumors of behind-the-scenes troubles and low anticipation from audiences – but that situation has turned around quickly. The first critics reactions to Birds of Prey were overwhelming (if not surprisingly) positive, and now, the larger crop of first Birds of Prey reviews are also looking very strong. At the time of writing this, Birds of Prey has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, after a total of 53 reviews being submitted. Looks like Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn is going to do just fine breaking out from the Suicide Squad ensemble!

Scroll below for a sampling of the good, bad, and ugly of these first Birds of Prey reviews:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We here at ComicBook.com give Birds of Prey 3 out of 5 stars, with Brandon Davis claiming: “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) manages to serve as an impressive ensemble adventure with all of the characters, save for one of them, being brand new to the big screen. Operating without reliance on ties to other films benefits the girl gang’s film, telling a story with no strings or restrictions attached (that applies to violence and language, thanks to an R rating, as well), is something the film capitalizes on quite well. On the heels of Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman dropping in their own isolated pockets of the big-screen world, Birds of Prey is another entertaining and bold adventure.” —Read FULL REVIEW HERE.

The Wrap says, “A giddy treat of an R-rated comic-book movie, borrowing elements from inspirations as disparate as 9 to 5, Bugs Bunny and Modesty Blaise to create an adventure that tweaks its genre familiarity with delightful bursts of anarchy and wit.”

BBC offers a more somber outlook about what Birds of Prey achieves, saying, “Birds of Prey is certainly more coherent than Suicide Squad, and more energetic than the lacklustre Charlie’s Angels reboot, which was Hollywood’s last attempt to assemble a trio of action heroines. Perhaps it counts as progress, too, that after so many years when gory, postmodern Tarantino rip-offs were about men, there is finally one that’s about women instead. However popular the film becomes, though, I doubt that anyone will adore it as much as it evidently adores itself. “

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.