Margot Robbie Addresses Timeline Between Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad

Four years after making her debut in the Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn is back on the big screen in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film places Harley on a completely new footing from Suicide Squad, as she breaks up with The Joker (Jared Leto) and finds her own self-worth while teaming up with some of DC’s best female heroes. It’s a bit of an open secret that Harley’s big-screen journey is set to continue, with her expected to appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad next summer. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Robbie during the Birds of Prey press tour, where we asked how the film feeds into The Suicide Squad. Robbie hinted that Harley’s appearances all go on a sort of linear journey, which could have a “couple of years’ time” between them.

“Exactly. You get to see another side of Harley,” Robbie explained in our interview, which you can check out below. “It’s interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren’t directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it’s fun to see ‘Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?’ ‘What is she like now, after they’ve broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years’ time?’ I love seeing her at these different stages of her life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This certainly isn’t any sort of official confirmation on how much time will pass between the events of Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, but it does sound like Harley will be in a different stage in her life when the latter film debuts. Given the year-and-a-half-long gap between the release dates of the two films, it was probably safe to assume that they might not be set back to back.

The Suicide Squad is also expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melichior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Are you excited to see Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.