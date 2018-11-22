Harley Quinn Co-Creator Loves New ‘Birds of Prey’ Title

On Tuesday, Margot Robbie revealed the full title of the upcoming Birds of Prey movie to be Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). It’s a title that Harley Quinn co-creator Paul Dini couldn’t be happier about.

Dini shared the same photo as Robbie and wrote that he loved the new movie title because, to him, it seemed perfectly Harley.

“I love the new movie title because I often have Harley scribble nonsense and wacky thoughts all over things, like her therapist’s pad, or my introduction to the Sirens book,” he wrote. “So this subtitle reads as classic Quinnsanity to me. One more thing to be thankful about this week.”

And Dini would be an authority on all things “Quinnsanity”. Dini, along with artist Bruce Timm, created Harley for the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Joker’s Favor”. The character was meant to a very minor one with only the smallest of roles but ended up developing into much more. Now, Harley is one of the more popular characters in DC Comics, appearing in multiple books — including her own — and in addition to the big screen live-action roles in Suicide Squad and the upcoming Birds of Prey, the character will have her own animated series on DC Universe as well.

As for what the “fantabulous emancipation” of Harley will be in Birds of Prey, the film is expected to see Harley trying to get over her previous romantic relationship with the Joker. In the process, Harley will be teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

The film is being directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee’s Christina Hodson. Stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and fight coordinator Jon Valera recently joined the project, with Eusebio reportedly also serving as a second unit director.

Birds of Prey is set to begin filming in January of 2019, under the working title of “Fox Force Five”.

Birds of Prey will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.