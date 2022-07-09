Black Adam Casts Young Rock Star Uli Latukefu

✖

The DC Comics movie Black Adam just added a surprising new actor with established ties to star Dwayne Johnson, as a new report indicates that Young Rock actor Uli Latukefu has been cast in the film in a secret role. Black Adam is known as the greatest villain to DC's own Captain Marvel AKA Shazam!, and the project starring Johnson will serve as a prequel/spinoff to Zachary Levi's franchise and will likely build to a clash between the two characters. At this point it is unclear who Latukefu is playing, but considering Johnson personally hand picked the actor to play his younger self in Young Rock, we could be getting some flashback scenes in Black Adam.

Latukefu joins a long list of talented actors including Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Production is ramping up on the series before its 2022 release date.

Johnson previously spoke about the film and teased why he decided to play the villain-turned-anti-hero when given the choice. While someone with The Rock's star power could potentially play any character in the DC Universe, he settled on Shazam's foe for a key reason.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic [DC Universe] and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Black Adam is set to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

[h/t Deadline]