Kevin Hart Says The Rock Is Not Going To Do Black Adam And Not Put Him In It

Black Adam is finally on the calendar for December of 2021 as Dwayne Johnson‘s DC Comics movies will begin production next summer. The supporting cast has not yet been figured out as the film is still in its early stages but Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Kevin Hart insists that The Rock is not going to make this movie without putting him in it. Black Adam will, after all, be introducing the Justice Society of America characters to the big screen for the first time, so there might be some opportunity for Hart to snag one of the many roles coming.

“We’ve already discussed it,” Hart told ET. “We talked about it earlier, so we’re finding that out. No matter what, he’s not going to do it and not put me in it. How selfish would that be?”

Johnson doesn’t seem to have much of an idea for what role his friend and co-star might play. “We’ve got to find the part for Kevin in ‘Black Adam’ within the DC Universe,” he said.

That earlier conversation can be seen in ComicBook.com’s interview with Johnson and Hart in the video above. “Does he have a sidekick?” Hart asked the Black Adam star, prompting a joke from Johnson in the form of a hero named “Chocolate Charlie” for Hart.

“Well he’s gotta have somebody,” Hart went on. Johnson detailed the film as one which will be an origin story for the Egyptian character but never landed on a role for Hart. “Got that part, but where are we, like where do I go? I hear what you’re saying, but where do I go?” It ultimately ended up in Johnson suggesting Hart play the Justice Society of America’s pet.

Black Adam is set for release on December 21, 2021. Johnson and Hart can be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level on December 13.