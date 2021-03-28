Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Teases Black Adam Announcement Coming Today

✖

The hype is continuing to build for DC's Black Adam, especially as its star-studded ensemble cast has begun to take shape. With filming expected to begin in the coming weeks, there's been a likelihood that some other details surrounding the film would come to light — and it looks like star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is definitely about to deliver in that regard. On Sunday, Johnson took to Instagram to tease that some sort of "announcement" regarding Black Adam would come to light that day, with Johnson teasing once again that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

It's anyone's guess as to exactly what this announcement could be, especially now that the majority of the film's cast appears to be set. It could end up being a proper costume reveal for any of the film's characters — particularly Johnson's Black Adam, as well as the members of the Justice Society of America — or it could be a confirmation of a new release date, after the film was undated late last year due to schedule shake-ups tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, it could be something else entirely — another new piece of casting, a confirmation of a crossover with another character in the DC universe, or even early confirmation of a spinoff.

Joining Johnson in the film are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word), and Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) in currently-unknown roles.

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

