Black Adam: New Poster Confirms 2022 Release Date

A new poster for Black Adam has confirmed that 2022 release date. Fans of the DC character knew something was up when the former WWE superstar hinted at an announcement earlier today. People in Times Square had to be surprised when they saw Dwayne Johnson towering above their heads with the new release date for the film. The Rock is clearly excited about the upcoming movie, but fans are going to have to wait until 2022. It will be next July, but that didn’t stop the actor from dropping a massive hype-up video on social media that fans are currently salivating over. Things are going to be different with Black Adam due to his status as an antihero. Pierce Brosnan just got cast as Dr. Fate in the film as well and people were over the moon with that casting. Expect the hype to build steadily over the next few months as DC starts rolling out the heavy-hitters for their theatrical slate next year.

The Rock is always busy on Instagram and he actually shared the script for Black Adam with the fans. He’s very proud of how far the entire project has come and is vocal about how much different of a superhero tale it is.

JUST IN: #BlackAdam debuts a teaser poster and a release date: 7/29/22. Let’s go @TheRock!

Only In Theaters pic.twitter.com/Vs0oEYg074 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 28, 2021

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson said. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period.”

He continued, “And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Johnson won’t be alone in the film. He’s joined by Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word), and Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) have currency unknown roles.

