Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Pierce Brosnan Casting News

✖

The Black Adam sets are currently being built and the movie is expected to begin filming in the coming weeks. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax) and will star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock in the titular role and also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. Big news came out today as it was announced that former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, has been cast as Doctor Fate. Johnson took to social media earlier today to celebrate the news...

"Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr. @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all-knowing, DR. FATE. I'm grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast," Johnson wrote. You can checkout his tweet below:

Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. #BlackAdam⚡️https://t.co/3gyTgP9MQ9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2021

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

Recently, Johnson took to Instagram to share the Black Adam script's opening page and put all DC and Marvel characters "on notice."

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Are you excited to see Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate? Tell us in the comments!

Black Adam is set to go into production soon and is currently expected to be released sometime in 2022.