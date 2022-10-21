New Black Adam Posters Feature Justice Society of America

The Justice Society of America is featured on a slew of new posters for Black Adam. The Golden Age DC superhero team will be represented by Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), who all appear alongside Dwayne Johnson's Teth-Adam. Black Adam has mostly served as an antihero in the DC Universe, which makes his eventual confrontation with the JSA all the more appealing. For now, fans will have to settle for a set of posters featuring the Justice Society as a team, as well as individual posters of each hero.

"Power born from rage. #BlackAdam TRAILER TOMORROW," a tweet from the Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter account reads. It shows Black Adam taking up the background, while the Justice Society of America heroes take center stage. Atom Smasher and Doctor Fate both have their helmets off, while Hawkman keeps his own while displaying his golden wings. Other characters, such as Sarah Shahi's Isis also appear.

Dwayne Johnson also shared the Black Adam poster, commenting, "FATE does not make mistakes… Our OFFICIAL POSTER! @AldisHodge aka HAWKMAN Quintessa aka CYCLONE @noahcent aka ATOM SMASHER @PierceBrosnan aka DR FATE A new era in the DC Universe has begun. #JSA #ManInBlack #BlackAdam IN THEATERS OCT 21st"

As for the individual Black Adam posters, we're told "a new era of the Justice Society has begun."

Fans that attended a test screening for Black Adam were treated to a surprise when Dwayne Johnson showed up at the event. Not only is the DC movie holding test screenings to get live reactions from those in attendance, but a new trailer for Black Adam is also expected to release this week as well. We learned Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is headed to Canada in October to continue his Black Adam promotion, with Toronto on the list of official stops. In the words of Dwayne Johnson, these Black Adam test screenings offer "INVALUABLE learnings and takeaways" from the early reactions.

The test screening was the first time Dwayne Johnson has watched his DC film with a live audience. Some members of the crowd started providing important feedback, ranging from Johnson's performance as Black Adam, to the crowd-pleasing ending. "That was probably one of my favorite parts of the movie," one person said of the movie's finale.

Black Adam premieres in theaters on October 21st.