Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at Test Screening and Teases New Trailer

Fans that attended a test screening for Black Adam were treated to a surprise when Dwayne Johnson showed up at the event. Not only is the DC movie holding test screenings to get live reactions from those in attendance, but a new trailer for Black Adam is also expected to release this week as well. We learned Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is headed to Canada in October to continue his Black Adam promotion, with Toronto on the list of official stops. In the words of Dwayne Johnson, these Black Adam test screenings offer "INVALUABLE learnings and takeaways" from the early reactions.

Dwayne Johnson shared a video from the latest fan screening, showing how he was sitting in the back of the theater waiting to surprise the audience once Black Adam wrapped up. "Success (and the devil) is in the details — and man I sweat the details," Johnson said in an Instagram post. The former WWE Superstar took his black facemask off as the crowd reacted in shock, with one guest revealing she's been a fan of Johnson since his WWE days.

"INVALUABLE learnings and takeaways from our BLACK ADAM⚡️ test screenings that I always secretly participate in 😉," Johnson continued. "I LOVE surprising our audiences afterwards and once the emotions level out 🙀🧘🏾‍♂️😊 I can take my time and really engage and learn from my #1 boss – the audience. BLACK ADAM is my passion project to the bone and I'm so grateful to get these early reactions."

He ended his social media post by announcing the global launch of the second Black Adam trailer is going down later this week, and he will keep his fans posted on more details.

The test screening was the first time Dwayne Johnson has watched his DC film with a live audience. Some members of the crowd started providing important feedback, ranging from Johnson's performance as Black Adam, to the crowd-pleasing ending. "That was probably one of my favorite parts of the movie," one person said of the movie's finale.

During a recent interview with Total Film, the actor revealed where his head is at with the film being so close to release. "After being in this business for many years, Black Adam is a once-in-a-career character," Johnson told the magazine. "I realise, going in, you've got one shot, and the pressure's on. You've got to dive headfirst into the fire. Because, also, the superhero genre has been busted wide open in the greatest of ways in our business, and has been responsible for some of the greatest movies ever made. So that's the measuring stick [you're judged against]."

Black Adam premieres in theaters on October 21st.