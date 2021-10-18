Black Adam Producer Reveals New Doctor Fate Details, Teases His Role in the Justice Society

Fans finally got their first look at Black Adam over the weekend, when a teaser and behind-the-scenes sizzle reel made its debut at the DC FanDome virtual convention. The teaser provided a bit of an indication of what Dwayne Johnson’s take on the titular character will add into the DC universe, as well as the other members of the Justice Society of America who are in his orbit. Among them is Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who could be seen throughout the behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, and who (as avid DC Comics fans know) is a formidable mystic character. In a recent interview with The Illuminerdi, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia teased what Brosnan brings to the role, as well as Doctor Fate’s connection and rapport with the larger Justice Society of America.

“When you’re looking at Pierce Brosnan, who is an OG as, as best as you could describe it, he just blows you away. From the moment he comes on, on set, he just elevates everything up. He just is so charming,” Garcia explained. “He has such a command of just presence on screen I think the minute he goes on there. And seeing him with all of our young actors as well, it’s so fun to see them just hang with him, get to know him. They all became such close friends on this process and were hanging so much offset on downtime. And you could feel that energy and that chemistry when they were on screen. He was such a dream casting.”

“Dr. Fate is such a special character and he is, in essence, he and Hawkman are the elder statesman in a universe like this,” Garcia continued. “They’ve been around for a very long time. They both have fascinating histories. Pierce was able to tap into that weight, that poise that comes with millennia of wisdom as being Dr. Fate and what comes with that helmet. I think he was able to tap into that in a special way for us. And in the process, you could just feel it lift up the rest of the cast. Because anytime you had James Bond coming in and now he’s stepping in, and now he’s becoming, like you said, Kent Nelson, becoming Dr. Fate, it’s a very cool thing. And the chemistry he was able to create with the actors from that was really special.”

Black Adam will also star Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Voyagers) as Cyclone. The film will be directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collet-Serra.

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.