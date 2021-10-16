Black Adam: First Look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

DC FanDome is happening today, and it’s been a delight for fans of DC movies, television, comics, and games. Many upcoming films have been showcased today, including Black Adam. Production for the Dwayne Johnson-led film wrapped back in July and many folks involved with the film have teased big things for the movie. Now, fans are finally getting a closer look at the highly-anticipated film. One of the most exciting things to come out of DC FanDome today was the first look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Previously, Brosnan teased his costume was motion-capture, and fans have been eager to see the final product.
In a chat shared by @blackadamnews back in June, Dylan Brosnan was seen telling his dad that he’s excited to see him in the Doctor Fate costume. “I know, I know,” Brosnan replied. “I do have to put the motion-capture suit on, which is an acting challenge in itself. But luckily, I was brought up in the theatre, so I know how to get into tights and act the goat,” he added with a laugh.”
Joining Johnson and Brosnan in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast.
As for DC FanDome, you can check out the exciting line-up of content below:
- MOVIES: An exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content for DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
- TELEVISION: An exclusive look at HBO Max’s Peacemaker, DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader. Surprises from new series, as well as new looks at returning HBO Max favorites Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Phantoms. Looks at new seasons of The CW’s Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl.
- VIDEO GAMES: New reveals from Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
- COMICS: Panels for Batman: Fear State, Black Manta, Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World. Additionally, an update on the return of the Milestone Universe, and details for the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One-Shot.
Are you enjoying DC FanDome? Tell us in the comments!
Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.