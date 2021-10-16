Black Adam: First Look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

DC FanDome is happening today, and it’s been a delight for fans of DC movies, television, comics, and games. Many upcoming films have been showcased today, including Black Adam. Production for the Dwayne Johnson-led film wrapped back in July and many folks involved with the film have teased big things for the movie. Now, fans are finally getting a closer look at the highly-anticipated film. One of the most exciting things to come out of DC FanDome today was the first look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Previously, Brosnan teased his costume was motion-capture, and fans have been eager to see the final product.

In a chat shared by @blackadamnews back in June, Dylan Brosnan was seen telling his dad that he’s excited to see him in the Doctor Fate costume. “I know, I know,” Brosnan replied. “I do have to put the motion-capture suit on, which is an acting challenge in itself. But luckily, I was brought up in the theatre, so I know how to get into tights and act the goat,” he added with a laugh.”

Joining Johnson and Brosnan in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.