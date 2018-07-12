Dwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam Will Not Cameo in ‘Shazam!’

A lot of things about the live-action Shazam! movie is currently on plenty of DC fans’ minds — including one thing that won’t be in the film.

Dwayne Johnson, who has been cast as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, was recently asked if he will cameo in Shazam!. As Johnson told SYFY Wire, there are no plans for his antihero to appear in the film, but Black Adam will hopefully go toe-to-toe with Shazam (Zachary Levi) at a later date.

“I’m not in that one,” Johnson revealed. “It’s Shazam and Black Adam and, with the way the DC universe works, we should — in theory — meet up on the big screen. But who knows.”

For some Shazam! fans, this news will probably be a little disheartening, even after previous reports suggested that Black Adam wouldn’t appear.

“The Rock has been cast as Black Adam, but he’s not going to be featured in this film,” director David F. Sandberg said in an interview last year. “There have been variations of the script like before I came along where Black Adam was in and out and, you know. But now, this is about Shazam.”

But it sounds like fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of seeing Shazam and Black Adam face off in a future film. Judging by another comment that Johnson has made, it sounds like he might not be the only major DC Comics character in the upcoming Black Adam solo film.

“Without giving anything away, there MIGHT be maybe a cameo or two of some of the other DC superheroes,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “We’ll see. That’s been the beauty of Black Adam as we’ve been developing it is that we could make a movie that just stood on its own too as well, but that’s also the beauty of those universes coming together at DC.”

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019. DC’s other two movies currently on the way are Aquaman, which arrives on December 21, and Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled to debut on November 1, 2019.