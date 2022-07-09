Black Adam: Hawkman Actor Aldis Hodge Reveals New Photo of First Day Filming

✖

Production on the Black Adam movie is officially underway, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the ever-evolving DC Films universe. Not only will the film properly introduce Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited take on the character, but it will bring members of the Justice Society of America to the big screen, including Carter Hall/Hawkman. While we have yet to see Hodge and his fellow JSA-ers in costume or in action, the actor recently took to Instagram to tease that his work on the film has officially begun. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Hodge's trailer on the film's set, with a caption revealing that it's his first day of filming on set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldis Hodge (@aldis_hodge)

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

Joining Johnson and Hodge in the film are Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.