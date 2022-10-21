Black Adam: Who Is Sabbac?

Black Adam arrives in theaters tonight, and we don't know about you guys, but we're hearing rumors that he's going to something something disrupt the yadda yadda of power in the DC Universe. But to do so, he's going to have to take on Sabbac, the film's central antagonist and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.

To access the powers of Hell, Sabbac says his name and is given the strength of Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus and Crateis. There have been two men to use the name, Freddy Freeman's former foster-brother Timothy Karnes and New York City mob boss Ishmael Gregor -- the latter being created many years later by Judd Winick and Tom Rainey.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).



Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.



Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.



Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon



Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning today!