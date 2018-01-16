‘Black Lightning’ Currently Scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Hours before its small screen debut and Black Lightning is already taking television by storm!

The reviews are rolling in and critics are really taking to DC’s latest superhero series on The CW. While only a small number of reviews have been counted to this point, they’re all overwhelmingly positive. So far, the new TV program has scored a perfect 100 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes review site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing this article, eleven reviews have been counted on the site, which is a substantial amount for a TV series. Each one has given the series a positive score, averaging an 8.36 score out of 10.

One of the top critics on the site, Orlando Sentinel’s Hal Boedeker says, “The villains are scary, the dialogue is smart, and the actors are compelling. Black Lightning serves a welcome jolt.”

ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame called Black Lightning‘s debut episode “one of the best pilots in the last few years,” and says that the series, “immediately raises the bar for superhero programming.”

“Black Lightning does not feel like a comic book show angling to be prestige TV, as some of the recent additions to the canon have been,” Burlingame writes in the review. “That format can certainly deliver some memorable content but is ultimately unlikely to fully satisfy either the comic book audience or the prestige TV viewer for long. Instead, Black Lightning is prestige TV using the iconography of superheroes to comment on our modern society and, on some level, our obsession with big strong men who will use force to come and save us. That inversion of creative priorities is something rarely seen, and it has a lot of potential if they can maintain this high level of quality going forward.”

Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Ann McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III.

The series premiere airs on The CW tonight at 9pm ET, following the midseason return of The Flash.