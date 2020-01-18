Black Lightning: Book of Markovia: Chapter Two Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two,” the upcoming January 27 episode of Black Lightning. Per the synopsis for the episode, the entire Pierce family will be hunted by the ASA and from the looks of the photos, the shadowy organization may be sending a familiar face to take the Pierces down – Khalil, Jennifer’s previously believed to be dead ex who has been turned into a living weapon by Agent Odell and the ASA.

The episode is the second for the series following the events of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. While the January 19 episode, “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn” will see the series deal directly with the fallout from that world-changing mega event, “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two” seems set to see the series reconnect with some of the storylines that have been a major part of the show’s third season. That includes dealing with Lynn’s predicament as fans have watched the character descend deeper into her addiction to a form of Green Light as well as partner up with Black Lightning’s greatest enemy, Tobias Whale, in her efforts to help the pod kids.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and read on for photos from the episode.

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two” airs January 27.

Grace

Grace and Blackbird

Grace and Blackbird

Anissa

Grace and Jefferson

Jefferson

Anissa

Khalil

Baron

Lightning, Thunder, Black Lightning, and Gambi

Black Lightning

Black Lightning and Gambi

Thunder and Lightning

Gambi and Black Lightning

Lightning and Thunder

Lightning

Khalil

Lala and Devonte

Lala

Destiny, Devonte, and Lala