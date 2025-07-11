Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best OG Xbox Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass has two new games, both of which bring back the nostalgia of the first Xbox console. It has been 24 years since the original Xbox was released on November 15, 2001. Since then, the Xbox 360 has been released, the Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The favorite Xbox console of many is unsurprisingly the most popular Xbox console to date, by a wide margin, which is the Xbox 360. However, the original Xbox may be the most nostalgic console, at least for many hardcore Xbox fans, as it was their very first Xbox console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast-forward to this week, and two games from this era have returned via Xbox Game Pass. However, it is not the original, extra nostalgic versions of the game, but new modern remakes just released today. More specifically, as of today, via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 are available, which, as the name suggests, is a combo remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4. The original versions of these games were released in 2001 and 2002, respectively.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was made by Neversoft and Activision, the latter of which is now owned by Xbox. It boasts a 97 on Metacritic, which makes it one the very highest-rated games ever released. To this end, it is considered one of all-time great games. Meanwhile, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 was released by the same pair the following year, and earned a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated and best games of its year.

“Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4,” reads an official description of the new release on the Xbox Store. “Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum shattering music, plus a whole lot more.”

Play video

Given that this is an Activision game, and thus an Xbox game, this new addition should be a permanent one to the Xbox Game Pass library. Right now though it is limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on console. That said, as a long as it available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can score a 20% discount when buying it.

For more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.