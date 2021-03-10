Black Lightning "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two" Photos Released

✖

The CW has released two new images for "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two", the sixth episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season. The two images, both of which feature Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) suited up as Black Lightning, don't reveal a lot about the episode, but given the major events of this week's "The Book of Ruin: Chapter One: Picking Up the Pieces" fans can expect it will likely be an emotional one as that episode saw the Pierce family dealing with Jennifer's after a devastating experience with the energy of the ionosphere.

In "The Book of Ruin: Chapter One: Picking Up the Pieces", Jefferson was able to bring Jennifer's energy back to Earth where it was put through a process of trying to reconstruct her body, but the end of the episode revealed that while the process was successful, the young woman that stepped out didn't look anything like Jennifer -- leaving many fans to wonder if the role, originated by China Anne McClain, had been recast.

That major change is something that the synopsis for "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two" teases, specifically noting that Jefferson crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams). The couple had already been struggling given the fallout from the events of Season Three so it seems like the stress of whatever is going on with Jennifer may be too much to handle.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

CHANGES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) shares some important news. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a surprising move. Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jake Waller and directed by Mary Lou Belli.

Season Four of Black Lightning will be the last for the series which started out as its own standalone world only to be incorporated into the Arrowverse during last season's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Back in November, it was announced that Black Lightning will end with Season Four, but a spinoff Painkiller series is getting a backdoor pilot during the season. It was recently announced that the Painkiller spinoff had added three more actors to its cast, Sibongile Mlambo, Alexander Hodge, and James Roch, should the series be greenlit for production.

Painkiller will be written, directed, and executive produced by Black Lightning creator Salim Akil.

"With Khalil, I wanted to get into the idea of the duality of Black men," Akil explained in an interview earlier this month. "How, in some cases, you're one person in one area of your life and you have to be another person. I'm trying to figure that out with this character: how do you bring those two parts of you together without sacrificing who you truly are?"

Black Lightning airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two" will premiere on March 15th.