Black Lightning: Synopsis Released For The Book of Ruin Chapter 2

✖

Black Lightning is heading into its final season on The CW, and The CW has released the official synopses for the season's sixth episode, titled "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two." After a chaotic third season that saw Freeland turned into a war zone, the post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" Freeland appears to be more or less back to season one's challenges -- intimate, character-driven ones involving family and, of course, Tobias Whale. Things have changed a lot, though, and it feels like a difficult road back to anything resembling "normal" -- especially since Lynn never liked Jefferson out there risking his life as Black Lightning, and now has two teenage superhero daughters.

As the series runs down, it seems clear that the final showdown will inevitably be between Jefferson and Tobias. Without Henderson by his side, though, that's a harder fight for him to win; after all, Tobias still has wealth and organization on his side.

You can see the synopsis below.

“The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV14, DLV) (HDTV)

CHANGES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) shares some important news. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a surprising move. Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jake Waller and directed by Mary Lou Belli.

Season Four of Black Lightning will be the last for the series which started out as its own standalone world only to be incorporated into the Arrowverse during last season's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Back in November, it was announced that Black Lightning will end with Season Four, but a spinoff Painkiller series is getting a backdoor pilot during the season. It was recently announced that the Painkiller spinoff had added three more actors to its cast, Sibongile Mlambo, Alexander Hodge, and James Roch, should the series be greenlit for production.

Painkiller will be written, directed, and executive produced by Black Lightning creator Salim Akil.

"With Khalil, I wanted to get into the idea of the duality of Black men," Akil explained in an interview earlier this month. "How, in some cases, you're one person in one area of your life and you have to be another person. I'm trying to figure that out with this character: how do you bring those two parts of you together without sacrificing who you truly are?"

Black Lightning airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four" will premiere on March 8.