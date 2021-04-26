Black Lightning: The Pierces Suit Up in "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding" Photos

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding", the ninth episode of Black Lightning's fourth season airing tonight, Monday, April 26. All season on Black Lightning, the Pierce family has found themselves dealing with not only threats to Freeland by way with Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) working his way into power, but also direct threats to the family as well with the new police chief determined to take down all metahumans and most recently, Tobias framing Jefferson (Cress Williams) for financial crimes as well. It's all building, but from the looks of things in these photos, there might be a little help. Khalil/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) may just be coming to help.

In the photos, we get a look at Khalil since our last check-in with him in Akashic Valley in the recent "Painkiller" episode. At the end of last week's Black Lightning, we say TC fill Khalil in on what was going on in Freeland. The photos also appear to show JJ/Jen (Laura Kariuki) getting a Lightning suit to fit her new body. Anissa also appears to be getting some sort of suit work done, likely an upgrade to make said suits durable against the new DEG weapons Monovista has developed as Gambi (James Remar) recently stole promethium in order to make such changes. However, even with all of that, the official episode synopsis reminds of the danger the current situation holds for the Pierces. You can check that out below and then read on for photos from the episode.

"WARNINGS – Gambi (James Remar) warns the Pierce family of a possible crisis looming. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by J. Allen Brown and directed by Keesha Sharp."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding" airs on April 26.