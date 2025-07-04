7 Great Prime Video TV Shows Nobody Talks About

If there’s one thing Prime Video really nails, it’s their shows. But even though they get positive feedback across the board from critics and viewers, some shows still end up flying under the radar, even when they’re packed with quality. Whether it’s because of weak marketing, bad timing, or just a more offbeat, non-commercial vibe, a lot of them just don’t reach most people. Some dropped alongside bigger, flashier releases, others never took off on social media, but they all have one thing in common: bold stories with a strong voice that can really surprise you if you give them a shot.

Here are 7 original Prime Video TV shows no one talks about, but that definitely deserved way more attention than they got.

1) Dead Ringers

It’s strange that Dead Ringers didn’t make more noise when it premiered, especially considering how bold it is and how impressive Rachel Weisz’s performance is as twin gynecologists with totally opposite personalities. The show is a remake of David Cronenberg’s movie, but it digs much deeper by reimagining the story through a female perspective. Elliot and Beverly (both played by Weisz) are doctors on a mission to revolutionize how childbirth and reproductive care are handled, but it doesn’t take long for things to spiral into a much darker, morally complex direction.

The show doesn’t shy away from being uncomfortable (both visually and emotionally) and maybe that’s why it didn’t click with a broader audience. But that intensity is exactly what makes it so compelling. Rather than just modernizing the original, it builds on it to explore current themes with a brutal kind of intelligence that keeps you hooked. Dead Ringers is a strong pick for anyone who’s into psychological thrillers, and it’s definitely a hidden gem that way too many people missed.

2) Undone

It’s almost hard to believe how underrated Undone is, especially considering how innovative it is on every level. With a unique animation style that blends live action and hand-drawn elements, and a story that mixes sci-fi, family drama, and even psychological suspense, the show follows Alma (Rosa Salazar), a young woman who finds out she can manipulate time after a car accident. She sets out to solve the mystery behind her father’s death, while also dealing with her mental health and unresolved trauma.

At first glance, Undone might seem a bit heavy, but it’s surprisingly easy to get into, especially because it combines big existential questions with grounded, relatable relationships. Plus, it’s directed by the creators of BoJack Horseman, which gives it that same emotional depth and sense of intimacy, even when the plot gets surreal. It’s one of the rare shows that truly takes advantage of animation to tell a story that just wouldn’t work in regular live action. Honestly, if you skipped this one, you missed one of the most original projects on Prime Video.

3) I Love Dick

You know those shows that are made to make you uncomfortable? I Love Dick is definitely one of them, but in the best possible way. The story follows Chris (Kathryn Hahn), an artist going through a creative and marital crisis who becomes obsessed with a charismatic professor named Dick (Kevin Bacon). That obsession sets off a deep journey of self-discovery. Based on the novel by Chris Kraus, the series turns this premise into something that feels like a mix of personal diary and intellectual provocation about desire, art, and power.

The thing is, this show doesn’t try to be “pleasant.” I Love Dick is awkward, cerebral, and unapologetically intimate – and that’s exactly what makes it one of the boldest and most unique shows in Prime Video’s lineup. It’s a more complex and confrontational female narrative, which probably explains why it never became super popular. But one upside is that it’s a short production that doesn’t require a huge time investment – yet it still lingers in your mind long after it’s over.

4) Expats

Expats seemed to have everything needed to be a hit, even if it’s a bit different: Nicole Kidman stars in the lead role and a heavy, emotional story about women living as expatriates in Hong Kong. The series follows three women whose lives intersect after a child goes missing, revealing secrets, guilt, and social inequalities. At its core, it’s a story about grief and privilege set against a politically charged backdrop. But maybe because it handles everything so soberly and with complexity, it ended up turning away some viewers who expected something more straightforward.

This show demands your full attention since it doesn’t hand out easy answers or paint characters as clear heroes or villains. Yet it’s exactly that ambiguity that makes Expats so compelling, even with its flaws. It’s a mature story that digs into moral conflicts and offers a more grounded, realistic take on human relationships. Honestly, it deserves way more recognition than it got.

5) One Mississippi

Few people remember One Mississippi if they remember it at all, but it’s one of the most genuine shows ever made. Initially, it might seem like a small production, but it carries a huge emotional weight. The story is a semi-autobiographical mix of tragedy and comedy told with an honesty that can be almost unsettling. Tig (Tig Notaro) is a radio host who returns to her hometown after her mother’s death and has to face health issues and some unexpected family secrets.

Don’t expect big twists or dramatic climaxes, but that’s exactly what makes the show work so well. One Mississippi has a dry, observational sense of humor and tackles serious topics like grief, identity, trauma, and survival with a sensitivity that few shows manage. The pace can be a bit slow at times, but each episode brings its own small revelation or thoughtful moment. It’s definitely worth watching if you’re looking for something honest, intimate, and full of real humanity without any over-the-top drama.

6) Harlem

Harlem is exactly the kind of series that deserved as much attention as other female friendship comedies like Sex and the City. The story follows four Black women in their thirties trying to juggle careers, relationships, and their identities in the New York neighborhood the show is named after. It’s light, fun, stylish, and most importantly: packed with personality – which feels rare these days with so many generic shows around.

Even though Harlem delivered solid seasons, it never became a big hit, probably because it lacked the hype or simply because it doesn’t rely on a dramatic plot to pull viewers in – it’s more about following these women’s lives. But anyone who gives it a chance is often surprised by how well it balances raunchy comedy with genuinely emotional moments. The chemistry between the leads is fantastic, and the series nails what it means to grow up without ever feeling preachy. It’s a way sharper, more interesting option than most people seem to realize.

7) I’m a Virgo

One of the most eccentric and inventive series in the last few years is I’m a Virgo, which is directed by Boots Riley and tells the story of Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall Black teenager who grew up isolated and finally decides to leave home to explore the world. It’s an Afrosurrealist fable packed with sharp critiques of capitalism, racism, and hero mythology. At first, the premise might sound a bit slow or odd, but it’s all presented with a unique aesthetic and a humor that blends absurdity and social criticism effortlessly.

This definitely isn’t a show for everyone, which might explain why it flew under the radar – and that’s okay. But that doesn’t take away from the project’s bold creative vision. The lead performance balances charisma and vulnerability, while the writing tackles real social issues without feeling preachy. I’m a Virgo is the kind of show you either love or hate, and that very strangeness is what makes it stand out. If you’re looking for something that breaks the traditional mold, you’ll find a hidden gem here.