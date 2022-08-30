Black Lightning Star Charlbi Dean Dies at 32





Black Lightning star Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32. According to TMZ, the actress passed after an unexpected and sudden illness in a New York City hospital. Her representation confirmed the news with the outlet. It's especially sad because she was lined up for a big break in Triangle of Sadness this year. The film won the Palm d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Audiences won't get to see her last performance until October 7 of this year. She starred opposite Woody Harrelson in the film. Before that role in the cruise ship drama, she played Syonide in Black Lightning on The CW. TMZ also notes that she was engaged to Luke Volker, a male model. In a recent Instagram post, Dean sounded very excited to have the film out in the public eye. Here's what she wrote on social media.

"Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you're the GOAT I'm forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can't believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life," Dean said. "Here's some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family."

When she wasn't playing a bulletproof assassin, she also had roles in An Interview with God, Porthole, Blood in the Water, and Don't Sleep.

When asked about the role of fashion in society as it relates to her character in the film, Dean offered a nuanced take on navigating that world and how it stacks up to our popular culture.

"I think, coming from a fashion background, I definitely have an inside scoop into it," she admitted. "It does play a role in whether or not you are aware of it or not. And you see that in this film and I think what makes it so interesting is in real life, we do have a currency. Whether it's our wealth or our beauty or our influence or our power. Then you are put into a situation where that currency is no longer of value. Then, who are you? What do you bring to the table? Will you be eaten first?"

Our thoughts and prayers are with Charbli Dean's family and friends at this time.