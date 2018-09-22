‘Black Lightning’: Kearran Giovanni Cast In Recurring Role For Season 2

Black Lightning has a new cast member in Kearran Giovanni, and fans will see her quite a bit in season 2.

Giovanni has been cast in a recurring role for Black Lightning season 2 and will play the part of Cutter. Cutter is described as a “smart, proud, tough, and beautiful woman more than able to best a man in combat” (via Deadline) and she also happens to be a mercenary that was trained by British Intelligence.

The description does not say if she’s an ally to Jefferson, Jennifer, and Anissa or a villain, but regardless of which sides she’s on she will be a force to be reckoned with.

Fans will know Giovanni from TNT’s Major Crimes where she played the role of Amy Sykes. Major Crimes recently concluded after six seasons, but Giovanni will also be seen on CBS’s Bull in an upcoming episode. Other projects Giovanni’s been a part of include Dynasty, Designated Survivor, Beauty and the Beast, Royal Pains, and the long-running soap One Life To Live, where she played the role of Dr. Vivan Wright.

Hopefully, for Jefferson and the crew she can be an ally, because they already have their hands full this season with new threats, and Tobias isn’t going anywhere either. Seems they could use all the help they can get.

You can find the official synopsis for the Black Lightning season 2 premiere below.

“ROBERT TOWNSEND, BILL DUKE AND ANGELA RYE GUEST STAR

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family may have survived Tobias’s (Marvin Jones III) attack, but they’re not out of the woods yet. Concerned for the safety of Garfield’s students, the board considers a motion to shut down the school, forcing Jefferson to go to Napier Frank (guest star Robert Townsend) to sway the vote. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) struggles with her powers and her actions have unforeseen repercussions. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) finds a new way to give back to Freeland. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues her quest much to the dismay of Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke). Damon Gupton and James Remar also star.”

The episode was directed and written by Salim Akil.

“The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies” will debut on October 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following the series premiere of The Flash.

Do you think Giovanni will be an ally or a villain in the show? Let us know in the comments!