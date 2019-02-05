‘Black Lightning’ Recap: Jennifer Begins To Move On In “Just and Unjust”

With a massive cliffhanger at the end of last week’s episode, “Just and Unjust” is set to be a big episode that works to tie up some loose ends set up in week’s past.

As usual, this recap will include spoilers from tonight’s episode of Black Lightning. If you have yet to watch “Just and Unjust,” proceed with caution.

The episode begins with Jennifer taking the death of Khalil hard. Her sister Anissa and mother Lynn are talking about what to do with Jennifer as they walk to their car from the market. They’re nearly kidnapped by mysterious gunmen when Agent Odell and ASA agents arrive out of nowhere to ward of the shooters.

Both the remaining gunmen and ASA agents dissipate quickly, leaving Lynn and Anissa to try finding out what just happened. Later on in the episode, Perenna is nearly kidnapped by the same people but she uses her powers to ward off the assailants. Throughout his investigative ways, Gambi finds out that the gunmen are from the Markovian secret intelligence. Gambi gives Jefferson their location and he takes them out, offering them to Inspector Henderson for arrest.

Henderson can’t do anything — the Markovians have diplomatic immunity.

In a conversation between Jennifer and Khalil’s mom, we find out that they can’t afford to properly bury Khalil. Jennifer goes home to tell Anissa. The next day, Jennifer returns to school and while there, she’s furious to find janitors taking down the shrine students built for Khalil. Later on, we find out that Jennifer as retrieved the items from the trash and built a new memorial, much to the dismay of Principal Lowry. After he and Jennifer argue — which students record on their phones — the principal orders Jennifer removed from the school.

It’s revealed that Principal Lowry has suspended Jennifer and he and Jefferson fight about systematic racism.

Working at the clinic, Anissa is examining a young woman with apparent domestic abuse injuries. The victim doesn’t want to reveal who did that to her. Elsewhere, Anissa finds out that the woman is the girlfriend of one of the main officers in The 100 gang. That night, Anissa breaks into the gang member’s house and attacks him and his crew for beating women.

Anissa takes the gang’s money and gives it to the church and funeral parlor for Khalil’s funeral. We later find out Monique (the victim) has moved out of the abuser’s house. The Pierce family gathering at Khalil’s funeral. We see Odell watching the family from afar.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Agent Odell eventually gets Doctor Jace out of prison, because he says they need to move the pods from their facilities as the gunmen know where they’re located.

We find out Tobias and Doctor Jace are in control of some of the pods from the ASA and are apparently creating a metahuman army

