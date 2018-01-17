The Internet Reacts to ‘Black Lightning’ Series Premiere

Tonight, Black Lightning made its official debut on The CW, and it’s safe to say that the Internet is pretty excited about it.

The newest DC Comics-inspired has been highly-anticipated for quite some time, with fans eagerly waiting to see Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) return to the world of superheroics.

Black Lightning‘s premiere episode has already earned quite a critical response, with the show currently holding a 100-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And judging by the response online, fans are having a pretty positive reaction as well.

“You guys are the legitimacy of doing a comic book show in the sense that the people who read comics and love that kind of material, it matters to us what they think,” Christine Adams, who plays Lynn Pierce, told ComicBook.com. “We know that this is an environment where there’s a lot of superhero shows, so the fact that it’s resonating with you is really exciting.”

Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite reactions to Black Lightning‘s series premiere.

The Music. The Acting. The Character Development. The Everything #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/lRbVsrxcW5 — SSS CALDER (@ssscalder) January 17, 2018

Black Lightning is already, HANDS DOWN the best freaking superhero tv show #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/dnJbohvF8R — DisneyCaptainSwanFan (@DisneyCSJunkie) January 17, 2018

BOTH JENNIFER AND ANISSA KNOW HOW TO FIGHT. #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/I3FV8kTOAs — GOALdigger (@ItsKlarolineDuh) January 17, 2018

Okay, but this sidekick or whatever dude? Who’s a tailor? Anyone else thinking… #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/wh9D7W7DIc — Ty (@tlg278) January 17, 2018

You a special kinda fool if you see dude shooting lightning out his hands and still wanna run up on him. #BlackLightning — Jay Smilez (@JayJustSmilez) January 17, 2018

But dude really wants to be called Lala over Latavius #BlackLightning #GetLitBlackLightning pic.twitter.com/zC57hkktjm — Shianne (@cheyenneshianne) January 17, 2018

Finally a hero who’s first adventure is just him kicking ass and not needing any training. #BlackLightning — Rod (@rodimusprime) January 17, 2018

