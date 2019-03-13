‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 Finale Synopsis Revealed

Monday will see the final episode of Black Lightning‘s second season, and the Cress Williams-led superhero family ensemble will go out with a bang.

Tonight, The CW finally released the official synopsis for the episode, which is titled “The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega.”

The episode is technically the second part of a two-part finale that kicked off with this week’s “The Alpha.” In that episode, Tobias Whale unleashed one of his ill-gotten metahumans to not only exact revenge on those who stood in his way, but also to create a sales video as his current goal is to sell the metahumans off to the highest bidder.

This week’s episode ended with Jennifer Pierce about to self-destruct after a night of superheroics in her still-unperfected Lightning costume. It will be up to Gambi to get her stable again and into fighting shape in time to deal with the wild and violent stuff that Tobias and company bave up their sleeves.

It’s this kind of overpowering that McClain spoke about at San Diego Comic-Con last year when talking about Jennifer’s powers, though at the time she was specifically addressing the character’s use of therapy as a coping mechanism.

“I love that they’re tackling it from that perspective of getting her a therapist because as you can see in Season One, Jennifer had so many psychological issues with getting these powers,” McClain told reporters during last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “She did not want them. She already felt like an outsider being a part of this amazing family and living on the house on top of the hill, and so adding super powers on top of it just made things worse for her. So bringing the therapist in really is gonna help her control her powers. Because she’s so powerful — her cells create pure energy — so if she gets really pissed off, that’s not gonna be a good situation.”

You can see the official synopsis below.

SEASON FINALE PART TWO

Lynn (Christine Adams) goes head to head with Dr. Jace (guest star Jennifer Riker) once and for all. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) risks his life to save Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a major move to cripple Freeland and kill Black Lightning (Cress Williams), requiring our superhero family to step up like never before.

Nafessa Williams and Damon Gupton also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland.

The Black Lightning season two finale will air on Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a new episode of Arrow.

