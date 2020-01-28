Black Lightning: SPOILER Returns in “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction”

Tonight’s Black Lightning shifted the narrative of Season 3 forward in a big way. After a season of keeping the Pierce family apart while each of the heroes each found their own ways to deal with the ASA threat, tonight’s episode saw Black Lightning, Thunder, and Lightning suit up against a common goal. But the episode also began to pull in the more “street level” story by offering a deeper look at Lala’s operation, something that came with a big reveal that may present a whole new layer of problems for the already troubled Freeland.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction,” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Pierce family dealt with Agent Odell and the further machinations of the ASA – including a pretty nasty encounter with Khalil when he’s activated as a weapon to kill the Pierce family – Lala continues his criminal efforts in Freeland. Yes, Lala is helping in a sense by having his forces steal weapons from the ASA that he sells to the Resistance, but he’s also a gangster out to protect his business. When it comes to his attention that someone is running their own racket and not paying him for “protection”, he sends Devonte to find out who’s behind it so he can shake them down.

After going to a very elite and upscale brothel which appears to be center of operations for the person Lala is trying to shake down, Devonte brings Lala a surprising reveal as to who is behind it: Lady Eve. Devonte saw her alive, well, and running the show at the brothel. Lala later goes to confront Lady Eve himself and, sure enough, she is alive and back in business, albeit in a way that keeps the rest of the world believing she’s dead.

That’s right, dead. Lady Eve was killed in the seventh episode of Black Lightning‘s first season, “Equinox: The Book of Fate”, when a hit that Tobias Whale put on her succeeds. However, dead doesn’t always mean dead forever on Black Lightning. Early in the series Lady Eve is shown doing something that appears to resurrect the dead and Lala himself was resurrected as well. It appears that whatever it is that Lady Eve had been doing by the way of resurrections was also done for her.

The reveal that Lady Eve is alive and well comes just a week after it was shown that she is the person behind the hit on Gambi. This week, the show elaborates on that a bit, explaining that Lady Eve had taken the hit out on Gambi over a year ago with it taking her assassins that long to find him to kill him. For his part, Gambi still believes Lady Eve to be dead so the idea that she’s not and is still operating in Freeland and was behind the attempt on his life is one that could be a signal that there’s a bigger threat to the Pierces and Freeland than even Agent Odell and the ASA.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

Were you surprised by Jill Scott‘s return as Lady Eve? Let us know in the comments below.