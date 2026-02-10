A Classic Cartoon Network Series Will Return

Throughout Cartoon Network’s long history, the channel has been known to not just house cartoon classics, but also to create plenty of original series to fill out its roster. Even when the Warner Bros network forges new stories, this doesn’t mean that original series will always have a place on the schedule. Luckily, Cartoon Network has been more than willing to return to the well, bringing back original series that are timeless animated classics. Adult Swim’s Checkered Past, for example, has been a prime example, and now, a beloved franchise will return to the cable network.

On February 28th, We Bare Bears is planning to return to Cartoon Network. Starting on February 28th, the beloved animated series focusing on the three bears will air on Saturdays at 10 AM Eastern, Sundays at 1:30 PM Eastern, and will also air on weekdays at 6 AM Eastern and 4 PM Eastern. While not confirmed, the return of We Bare Bears could be due to the upcoming Pixar movie Hoppers, which is directed by the Cartoon Network series director Daniel Chong. While Hoppers isn’t a continuation of We Bare Bears, it will feature a bear of its own, as the Pixar movie dropping later this month will see humans transferring their minds into the bodies of robotic animals.

The Legacy of We Bare Bears

Cartoon Network

We Bare Bears first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2015, becoming popular enough to gain four seasons with around one hundred and forty episodes to its name. The trio of bears, Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear, became so popular that not only did they receive a feature-length film, but a spin-off prequel series was also created in We Baby Bears. While the side story had a good run, animation fans are left questioning if this prequel will make a comeback or if the bearish trio has met their end now that Chong is moving on to other projects.

Cartoon Network has a fairly long history when it comes to giving some of its biggest shows revivals. While originals like Dexter’s Laboratory and Ed, Edd, ‘n Eddy didn’t return, though the latter was discussed to come back via Adult Swim, shows like Adventure Time and Regular Show have continued via series and spin-offs. Last year, Adventure Time returned with the second season of Fionna & Cake, with Mordecai and Rigby reported to return at some point this year thanks to the long-awaited Regular Show spin-off series. Even Gumball has seen some major success with his latest series, though The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball initially ditched Cartoon Network for Hulu.

The return of We Bare Bears doesn’t necessarily mean that the series will create new episodes, but it’s definitely a good sign that the franchise is still thought of fondly by those running Cartoon Network’s schedule. Like many other television shows and streaming offerings, it is possible that, if the ratings are right, the Warner Bros network could give the series a revival but only time will tell.

