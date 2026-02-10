Crunchyroll to Finally Stream 2025’s Biggest Anime Movie Soon (Release Details Revealed)

Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the biggest anime movie of 2025 later this Spring, and has revealed the first details about its upcoming release. 2025 was a game changing year for anime in theaters as they resulted in a ton of box office success where other films could not do the same. There were some major films that really took over the world, and Crunchyroll was behind the release of many of these efforts. Now one of their biggest is finally going to be made available for streaming in just a short time.

Crunchyroll has officially announced that they are going to be streaming Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc later this Spring. As announced via a new press release, the feature film is heading for a worldwide streaming release with Crunchyroll but has yet to confirm a release date for it as of this time, unfortunately. But with this confirmation that it’s going to be streaming soon, this is a big step forward for the Chainsaw Man anime film after it really did well in the box office last year.

What Is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc?

© 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

Picking right back up from the events of the Chainsaw Man TV anime series, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc features Tatsuya Yoshihara returning from the Chainsaw Man TV series to serve as director for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko provided the script, Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs, and kensuke ushio composed the music. The film adapts the Bomb Devil arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series, and takes on a rather small arc overall that’s perfect for a new movie.

There was both a Japanese and English language release for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc when it debuted in theaters last year, and it’s going to be the same when it makes its streaming debut with Crunchyroll this Spring as well. Just unfortunately for now, the streaming service has yet to reveal when it’s going to be made available. In the meantime, you can catch up with both the TV anime series and compilation films streaming with Crunchyroll while we wait for it to drop soon.

What’s Next for the Chainsaw Man Anime?

Courtesy of Shueisha / MAPPA

Chainsaw Man‘s feature film debut did so well across theaters last year, that the anime confirmed that the franchise is coming back for a new project in the future. It’s yet to be revealed as to what form this new project is going to take (whether it be a new TV anime season or feature film instead), but it will be adapting the next manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series. Titled Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc, the anime really is only getting started on bigger events.

Produced by Studio MAPPA like every anime entry for the franchise thus far, the Assassins Arc takes place across about 18 chapters of Fujimoto’s manga series. This could be enough material for a new TV season of the anime, but it also might be more fitting for just another explosive feature film release. At least we’re going to be able to stream the Reze Arc movie while we wait for what’s next.

