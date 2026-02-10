5 Musical Anime Series You’ll Love If You’re a KPop Demon Hunters Fan

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters was one of the best, if not the best, animated movies released on the streaming platform last year. This isn’t an overstatement, as the animated film was nominated for Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes and even went on to win the award. There are many reasons why the film stood out as an exceptional entertainment piece, but there is no doubt that its music was one of its strongest foundations.

By unveiling the lives of pop idols through magical warrior girls, music was at the core of the film’s identity. While it’s unfortunate that there isn’t more of this film yet, there are plenty of similar entertainment options available, and the anime medium has an abundance of them. Although there are hundreds of music-focused anime, these five are perfect for capturing similar musical and idol-life elements, helping fans fill the void left by KPop Demon Hunters.

5) Oshi No Ko

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Though Oshi No Ko isn’t a direct match to KPop Demon Hunters, as it doesn’t incorporate music as its primary element, it is one of the best anime for understanding the idol-life aspect. Oshi No Ko perfectly captures the essence of real-life idol culture, and if you loved seeing the hardships of idols in the animated film, it will surprise you by presenting the dark reality of the entertainment industry.

That said, Oshi No Ko doesn’t completely omit musical elements. With the B-Komachi idol group at its center, the series delivers standout songs whenever it features music. There’s no reason to skip Oshi No Ko if you loved KPop Demon Hunters.

4) Zombieland Saga

IMAGE COURTESY OF MAPPA

Zombieland Saga is the only anime on this list with a supernatural element. While it doesn’t use the same magical warrior trope as KPop Demon Hunters, it has its own unique identity by featuring an all-dead-girl idol group instead. Living as zombies, the Franchouchou idol group makes a name for themselves on a global stage as they navigate their lives as undead idols.

Though the foundation of the anime is quirky and suggests it’s nothing but comedy, its musical element is actually its strongest aspect. With themes of self-reflection and the hardships of idol life, Zombieland Saga delivers both comedy and music at their best, something any KPop Demon Hunters fan will find captivating.

3) Uta no Prince-sama

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Uta no Prince-sama is the perfect anime for KPop Demon Hunters fans who loved the Saja boys. Featuring a girl who dreams of composing songs for her favorite idols, Haruka Nanami enrolls at a prestigious musical arts school, where she eventually teams up with six handsome boys aiming to become idols.

The musical element consistently stands at the forefront of the anime, with dramatic and romantic twists making it even more entertaining. Since its first premiere in 2011, Uta no Prince-sama has created its own franchise, with multiple sequels and concert films expanding the series.

2) Bocchi the Rock!

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Bocchi the Rock! isn’t just a musical anime; it also explores introversion and individuals facing their own personal battles, a quality fans of KPop Demon Hunters will love. No one represents this better than the protagonist, Bocchi, whose nickname literally means “alone.” As her introverted life takes center stage, her resolve to change and make friends leads her to pick up the guitar.

Bocchi’s guitar skills truly reflect what an individual is capable of when they dedicate themselves to honing a single skill. With the narrative following Bocchi and her all-girl band’s coming-of-age journey, Bocchi the Rock! is a strong musical anime that fans will enjoy, and its unique nuances only make it even better.

1) Carole & Tuesday

Image Courtesy of BOnes Studio

Carole & Tuesday doesn’t have any supernatural elements like KPop Demon Hunters, but its musical elements are on par with, if not better than, the latter. Set in a futuristic world where humans live on Mars, and AI-generated music dominates the industry, two girls form a singer-songwriter duo and begin their rebellion against the political schemes shaping their world.

While HUNTR/X fought against demons, Carole and Tuesday fight against political manipulation through their music. That alone is reason enough to watch Carole & Tuesday, but there’s also a strong chance that after finishing the series, you’ll find yourself humming its songs, especially since many of them are in English, just like KPop Demon Hunters’ tracks and that’s as good a reason as any for fans of KPop Demon Hunters to give Carole & Tuesday a watch.

